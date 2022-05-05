Thurles MIC congratulate Moyne student awarded Silver Gaisce

Dylan is pictured here with Dr Angela Canny (Assistant Dean of Education at MIC) and MIC Gaisce Pal coordinator Fr Michael Wall at MIC's Limerick campus recently
Mary Immaculate College wishes to congratulate second-year Bachelor of Education student Dylan McLaughlin, from Moyne, who was presented with the Silver Gaisce medal recently.
Dylan, a keen athlete, spent 26 weeks leading strength and conditioning classes for local athletes during lockdown and later training these same athletes at the track in Templemore as part of his Gaisce programme.
He further completed DIY tasks at home, constructing an outdoor pergola as well as laminating indoor floors and painting around the house.
Finally, he continued his participation with Kilkenny City Harriers Athletics Club.
