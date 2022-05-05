Second half spurt sees Tipperary minor footballers victorious over Limerick

Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship Phase 1 Final

TIPPERARY 1-14 LIMERICK 1-4

Tipperary minor footballers advanced to a Munster semi-final in a fortnight’s time after a comprehensive victory over Limerick at Mallow this evening. They also lifted silverware in the process, capturing the Daryl Darcy, named in memory of the Tipperary footballer who was tragically killed in 2008.

An early second half spurt in which they scored 1-5 without reply saw them repeat their round one victory over Limerick, this time in an even more emphatic manner than four weeks ago in Thurles.

But it took a goal after two and a half minutes of the second half by Limerick’s Aidan O’Shea to awaken Tipp who suddenly found themselves just a point to the good having gone in at half time comfortably ahead at 0–5 to 0-2.

But they responded magnificently when Limerick threw down the gauntlet and two excellent points soon followed from Daithi Hogan and Fionn Fitzgerald to make it 1-8 to 1-2.

But as he had in the first round game, Fionn Fitzgerald goaled in the 37th minute when coming in from the right hand side and playing a one-two with Darragh Landers, the Killenaule corner forward blasted high to the net.

Soon the lead was out to all of nine points with a free from Conall Grogan added to by man of the match Daithi Hogan.

After that it was over as a contest and Tipperary went through the motions down the stretch to eventually win by 10 points, the last points coming from Grogan (free), Hogan and Oisin Shelly who had just come on.

It had been a tense first half full of turnovers, frees and misplaced passes by two nervous sides in their first real knockout game of the championship, Tipperary had the better of possession and would have been pleased enough to go to the half time break leading 0-5 to 0-2.

Tommy O’Connor kicked them ahead after a minute but it was back level in the fifth minute with Tommy Ryan finishing a fine run with a lovely equaliser.

Points from Ben Carey and Paddy O’Keeffe had the Premier leading 0-3 to 0-1 inside 10 minutes and after a lull in the scoring Joe Higgins kicked a 45m free in the 20th minute to stretch the advantage to three.

A super solo effort by the always exciting Daithi Hogan made it a three point game after 23 minutes with Limerick having the last score of the half, an excellent effort by Tommy Ryan who ran 35 metres to point.

A huge moment in the game came in the 26th minute when Limerick were awarded a penalty at the end of a flowing movement, Luke Walsh hauled down by Tipperary full-back Ciaran Byrne. The Golden/Kilfeacle player was black-carded as a result but the damage was limited when Robbie McGrath saved the resultant penalty from Limerick vice-captain Bobby Smith.

Tipp now await the semi-final next week between Cork and Kerry, with with losers having a second chance of a place in the final when they will play Tipperary.

Tipperary will have home advantage for that encounter.

TIPPERARY TEAM:

Robbie McGrath (Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun’s)

Alex McSherry (Clonmel Commercials)

Ciaran Byrne (Golden/Kilfeacle)

Jamie Bergin (JK Bracken’s)

Eoin O’Connell (Loughmore/Castleiney

Charlie King (Ballina, capt)

Thomas Charles (Clonmel Commercials)

Joe Higgins (Clonmel Commercials) 0-1F

Paddy O’Keeffe (Moyle Rovers) 0-1

Charlie English (Ballyporeen)

Tommy O’Connor (Kilsheelan/Kilcash) 0-2

Ben Carey (Ballylooby/Castlegrace) 0-1

Conall Grogan (Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun’s) 0-3F

Daithí Hogan (St Patrick’s Cloneen/Drangan) 0-4

Fionn Fitzgerald (Killenaule) 1-1

Subs:

Darragh Landers (Clonmel Commercials) for English (HT)

Eanna Ormonde (Golden/Kilfeacle) for McSherry (48)

Oisin Shelly (Killenaule, 0-1) for Carey (53)

Dylan Fogarty (Boherlahan/Dualla) for Higgins (58)

Charlie Grace (Ballina) for Hogan (59)

LIMERICK TEAM:

Jake Foley (Mungret St Paul’s)

Ethan Browne (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

Cathal Mangan (Croom)

Shane O'Sullivan (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

Calum Boyle (Fr Casey’s)

Cian Harnett (Fr Casey’s)

Paddy Downey (Oola)

Aidan O'Shea (Cappagh) 1-1

Micheal Keating (Adare)

Diarmuid Hynes (Mungret St Paul’s) 0-1F

Tommy Ryan (Dromcollogher-Broadford) 0-1

Bobby Smith (Ballybrown) 0-1

Luke Walsh (Mungret St Paul’s)

Stephen Young (Cappagh)

Michael Kilbridge (Fr Casey’s)



Subs:Tiernan Meaney for Keating; John Fitzgerald for S. Young; Jamie Young for Walsh; Tom Lloyd for Smith; Senan Walsh for Hynes.

Referee: Alan Long (Cork).