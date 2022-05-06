Tipperary deaths and funeral details, May 6

Tipperary deaths and funerals
Nancy Ryan (née Kett)
Shower, Newport, Tipperary, V94 AC6T
Ryan (nee Kett), Nancy, Shower, Newport, Co. Tipperary. 4th May 2022 peacefully at H.D.U. University Hospital Limerick. Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, sons Noel and Matt, daughters Nora and Elaine, brother Willie, sisters Sadie and Nora, sons in law Larry and Tom, daughters in law Rosemary and Debbie, grandchildren, sisters in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Rest in Peace
Reposing at her daughters residence Shower, Newport (V94 AC6T) on Sunday 8th May from 3 p.m.to 8 p.m. Arrival on Monday 9th to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m.,which can be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/newport, burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport.
Mary Finn (née Bourke)
Ballypatrick, Bouladuff, Thurles, Tipperary
In the loving care of the management and staff of the Padre Pio Nursing Home Holycross. Predeceased by her husband Jack, brothers Martin, Freddy, Jack and Eamon. Deeply regretted by her loving son Denis daughter in law Carmel and grandchildren Martina and Eimer, nieces nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
Rest in Peace
Reposing at Kennedys Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh on Friday from 5pm with removal at 6.30 pm to the Church of St. Laurence O'Toole, Munroe. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10am followed by interment in St Michael's Cemetery, Bouladuff. A walk-through system will operate in the funeral Home. Mass will be live streamed on DromInch.com.
