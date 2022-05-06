Cashel CS win county ladies football final

Tipperary Senior County A Final Ladies Football Final
Cashel Community School 1-12
Presentation Thurles 2-7
Cashel Community School played Presentation School Thurles in The Jim Kennedy Memorial Cup in Littleton. With the standard of football served up by both teams it was a pity that there had to be a loser.
Cashel started best and had outstanding displays from Emer McCarthy in mid field along with Lisa Blair, Alessia Mazzola, Grace Moloney and Anna Murphy. Presentation girls had great performances from Chloe Shorley in goals, Caitlin Shelly, her twin sister Ciara Shelly, Amy Reddan, Emer Dwan and Grace Flannigan.
Half time seen Cashel leading 1-6 to 0-4. The second half started in whirlwind fashion and the game was in the balance up to the last minute. Thurles made a fantastic effort to snatch it but Cashel held on the win.
Cashel CS: C Casey, L Blair, E O Dwyer, L Kavanagh, L Gilmartin, G Moloney, E Horgan, E McCarthy, K Downey, A Murphy, A Gayson Molloy, A Mazzola, A Fahie, F Tuohy, Gilmartin.
Presentation: C Shorley, L Coppinger, M Ryan, H Cleere, E Maher, C Shelly, A Reddan, K Ralph, S Maher, A Ryan, C Shelly, E Dwan, E Sullivan, G Flannigan, C Shanahan.
