Search

06 May 2022

New South Tipperary Art Group session for junior members

Adult members will exhibit in Nenagh for the first time next month

STAG

Several new members and some former members had art on display at the group's recent exhibition

Reporter:

Reporter

06 May 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

A new six-week session commences on this coming Saturday for junior members of the South Tipperary Art Group (STAG).
The primary section (nine years to sixth class ) is now full but there are a few places left in the senior section (first year up to Leaving Certs).
Contact the Organiser Maureen Purcell at 086-8096823 for details. Welcome back to Julie, our tutor, who has had a long, hard year studying!
STAG adults welcomed a number of new members and some former members in the past few months, and their artwork attracted much attention at STAG’s 54th annual art exhibition in Clonmel Library during March.
Very many thanks are extended to Margaret from Nenagh Library who has invited STAG adult members to exhibit in June and July, the first time that the group will have exhibited in the north of the county.
All STAG artwork has now been changed in Tipperary University Hospital and in Slievenamon Golf Club.
Many thanks to the STAG work team who are always on call and do a splendid job Please check out the STAG website S-T-A-G.ie and Facebook, where much of junior STAG’s and adult STAG’s artwork is on display.

YESTERYEARS: Five arrested in abduction of 18-year-old Tipperary man

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media