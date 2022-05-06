'Once a Ryan Castle, always a Ryan Castle,' almost 80 family members gather for celebration

A family gathering of the Ryan (Castle) family from Ballysheedy, Annacarty took place in the Ballykisteen Hotel on April 16, 2022.

Family members numbering 78 gathered for the celebration which included a sit down meal in the hotel’s Bally K room.

Family members travelled from as far as the USA and the UK to as near as Bansha.

A large crowd came from the homeland of Annacarty while others came from Cavan, Mayo, Clare, Waterford, Cork and Dublin.

After dinner some family members shared their memories of growing up on the farms around Annacarty.

It didn't take long to fill the dance floor once the music started and the dancing and singing continued long into the night.

All in all it was a night to remember for everyone. A great opportunity for cousins to met up and also second cousins to meet, some for the first time.

The following morning there were a lot of farewells as people headed back to different parts of the world but everyone was of the same opinion.

“Once a Ryan Castle, always a Ryan Castle.”