Tipperary primary schools invited to apply for a free Heritage Council visit

Primary schools urged to participate in National Biodiversity Week
To celebrate National Biodiversity Week 2022 the Heritage Council is offering a free Heritage in Schools visit to primary schools between 13 and 22 May.
To apply for a free visit:
1. Visit www.heritageinschools.ie to browse the directory of Heritage Specialists
2. Contact the Heritage Specialist you would like to visit your school (contact details are provided at the end of the Specialist’s profile page)
3. Complete the online booking application form http://www.heritageinschools.ie/heritage-expert/booking-form
4. You will receive a confirmation email when your booking has been approved
Heritage Specialists are very busy at this time of year so book early to avoid disappointment The Heritage Council National
