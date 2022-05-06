Search

06 May 2022

Coláiste Mhuire Thurles shortlisted for BD STEM Stars Awards

The school's team are one of five finalists

Ian Fogarty, Jack Mulhall & Adam Phelan, 2nd year Coding Students at Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed in Thurles who will compete with four Limerick schools at the BD STEM STAR

06 May 2022 6:33 PM

Coláiste Mhuire Thurles has been announced as one of five finalists in the BD Stem Stars Awards 2022. 

Second-year students Ian Fogarty, Jack Mulhall and Adam Phelan, were shortlisted for their project Appbetes. 

The competition held by the BD Research Centre Ireland (RCI) aims to get students in the Midwest to design projects that apply STEM principles to health care issues. 

BD RCI’s Site Director Padraig Fitzgerald praised all the students involved. 

“The STEM STARS competition is something we have a great passion for here in BD, not alone because it supports one of our key objectives in raising awareness of and participation levels in STEM, it has also been hugely encouraging for us to see the energy that the schools and students invest in their projects,” said Mr Fitzgerald. 

Prizes for the competition are €10,000 (first prize), €6,000 (second prize) and €4,000 (third prize). 


The Coláiste Mhuire team are the first from Tipperary to make it to the final in the competition’s three years. 

Appbetes is an app that allows students to better manage their diabetes and includes a feature for students to contact a teacher if they become hypoglycemic. 

“We’ve been so impressed with the project ideas coming through, the excitement among students for the work and desire to know more. But above all, it’s the recognition that through the application of STEM, unmet needs in healthcare can be addressed and witnessing the desire of the students to play a part in that is a very positive outcome for us,” said Mr Fitzgerald.

The final will take place in the BD Research Centre Ireland (RCI) facility at the National Technology Park, Limerick. 


It is the first time the final has been held in person since the beginning of the pandemic. 

The four other finalists are as follows:

  • Salesian Secondary School, Pallaskenry 
  • Desmond College, Newcastlewest
  • Thomond Community College
  • Colaiste Nano Nagle

