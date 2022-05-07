Householders in Tipperary warned as local authority resumes door-to-door inspections

File photo
Householders in Tipperary are being warned that the local authority is to resume door-to-door visits to properties looking for proof of waste disposal services.
Cllr Declan Burgess raised the issue at the meeting of Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District.
He was seeking an update on door-to-door household inspections.
“Are we out knocking on doors? Actually looking for proof of waste disposal services.
In response, the council said they are proactive in engaging with households about having waste disposal services.
The local authority plans to carry out door-to-door inspections in the coming months and enforcement officers will issue Fixed Charge Penalty Notices to households that fail to comply.
