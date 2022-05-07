CBS hold annual fun run at Thurles racecourse

On Wednesday, we held our annual Fun Run in Thurles Racecourse. The boys walked up to the racecourse with their year group and completed a lap of the ambulance track.

Each year group had races for students that wished to take part in them, a 2.2km lap of the course. Below are some of the winners.

The TY students had a busy morning of activities and the 5th year had a study skills workshop, so both these year groups did their fun run in the afternoon.

They walked the Jimmy Doyle loop and then had the option to compete in 1.5km race in the Railway Field.

Well done to all the students on a great day. Our thanks to the Moloney family for the use of the racecourse and to the Thurles Order of Malta for attending, as always.

Thanks to Elys Centra for their support with water and bananas for the boys on the day. All the many prizes will be given out over the next few weeks to the boys.

