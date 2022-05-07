Free admission to OPW sites in Tipperary on first Wednesday of every month

The Swiss Cottage in Cahir is one of the sites that is free to visit on the first Wednesday of the month
Members of the public have free admission to OPW sites in Tipperary and around the country on the first Wednesday of the month.
To get the full list of heritage sites free to visit on the first Wednesday of every month click here
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.