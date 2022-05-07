Calls for bus shelter on busy route in Tipperary as people 'at the mercy of inclement weather'

File photo
Councillor Annemarie Ryan has called for the local authority to provide a bus shelter at the Link Road, Tipperary Town bus stop.
She said: “Currently there is only a bus pole with no shelter from bad weather. It is a busy route, many people use that stop throughout the whole year and are at the mercy of frequent inclement weather.”
The motion was approved at the Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District meeting and the council said if the location complies with National Transport Authority guidelines then the Active Travel Team will apply to the NTA for funding for civil works to accommodate a bus shelter on the Link Road, Tipperary Town, which under current arrangements is supplied and installed by JC Decaux.
