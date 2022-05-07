Tipperary gardaí warn public phishing scams are still prevalent in the county
The gardaí in Tipperary have said that phishing scams continue to an ongoing source of concern.
Sgt Declan O’Carroll of Nenagh Garda station has reported yet another in a series of similar crimes in recent months.
In the latest incident a woman from Roscrea had “a large amount” of cash stolen from her account after responding to a text from criminals purporting to be from An Post.
