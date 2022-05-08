A mountain bike session for beginners will be held in Cahir on Saturday May 14
A mountain bike session for beginners will be held in Scarragh Woods outside Cahir on Saturday May 14 at 10am.
All those wishing to participate need is a bike and a helmet. It is open to kids and adults of all ages.The event is supported by Tipperary Sports Partnership.
