Second-year Coláiste Mhuire students raise €1,650 for St Vincent de Paul

Our second-year CSPE students organised a sponsored silence fundraiser recently where they raised €1,650 for the local St. Vincent de Paul Branch.
Pictured in the photo are members of the local Branch, Bríd Ryan & Kathy Shanahan, receiving the proceeds from second-year students alongside CSPE teachers Ms Cahill & Ms Strappe.
Well done to all involved.
