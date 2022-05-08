'Very disappointing support for our boys in Limerick,' says former Tipperary hurler

Tipperary hurling legend Padraic Maher says there was "very disappointing support for our boys in Limerick" at the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday.
Limerick bagged 2-8 to Tipperary's 0-2 in the last fifteen minutes of this Munster senior hurling championship tie to win their third consecutive game, as Tipperary fell to their third defeat and elimination for the season.
The hurling great added: "They deserve better. For 60 mins was there for us, ran outa steam after pouring everything into it. Proud."
Very disappointing support for our boys in limerick today. They deserve better. For 60 mins was there for us, ran outa steam after pouring everything into it. Proud— padraic maher (@padraic_maher) May 8, 2022
