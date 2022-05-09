BREAKING: Motorist in Tipp 'confused' by SatNav and caught going wrong way on motorway

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
A motorist in Tipperary was "confused" by their SatNav and caught by gardaí going the wrong way on a motorway in the county.
Om Sunday evening the vehicle pictured above entered the M8 motorway the wrong way.
Gardaí said: "Thankfully the first vehicle they met were Cahir gardaí on patrol who intercepted the vehicle quickly. The motorist stated they were confused while using SatNav.
"While SatNavs are a useful guidance tool, we are urging motorists to watch the road and be situationally aware of junctions and road layouts on approach. Thankfully this incident was stopped before anyone could have been seriously hurt. Proceedings commenced."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.