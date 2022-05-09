The weather this Monday across the Premier County
Met Éireann is reporting Monday May 9 will be wet across Tipperary with some dry spells in the late afternoon in Thurles, Cashel, Cahir and Clonmel.
Nenagh and Carrick-on-Suir will dry up from 7pm and 10pm, respectively.
Average temperatures across the county are around 12°C and 13°C.
The average wind speed is between 27 and 30 km/hr, with the higher end of the range in the north of the county.
