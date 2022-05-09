Outstanding support for Alzheimers Tea Day in Tipperary

An Alzheimers Fundraiser took place on Thursday, May 5 in Ballylooby Community Hall and received outstanding support.
Alzheimers Tea Day
This Fundraiser took place on Thursday, May 5 in Ballylooby Community Hall.
The support shown was outstanding, locals came in droves throughout the day and donated to this wonderful cause as well as entering into the huge raffle that took place on the day.
The total raised was €2,408.40.
A massive thank you goes out to everyone who made the day possible: All prize sponsors, bakers, volunteers, organisers and the Ballylooby hall committee.
The biggest thank you goes to everyone that came from near and far on the day to show support.
Congratulations to all the prize winners!
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.