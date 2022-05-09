Water Treatment Plant works scheduled for Dualla
Irish Water is scheduled to carry out works to the water treatment plant in the Dualla area today and tomorrow.
They expect supply disruption to the Dualla, Garranmore, Ballyheen and the surrounding areas.
The works are scheduled to be complete by 9am on Tuesday May 10.
Irish Water advises customers to wait for two to three hours after repairs are complete for full services to resume.
