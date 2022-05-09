Busy programme for Tipperary Bealtaine Festival

Tipperary Bealtaine Festival presents another busy week of exhibitions, literature, concerts, poetry, workshops, theatre, dance and crafts.

Aoife Barrett has taken her Print Van Go project to Roscrea and has worked with a group of older people active in Age Friendly Roscrea who have created Tinned Stories, which will be shown at Roscrea Courthouse between 12pm & 4pm from the 10th -12th May.

Writer Margaret Galvin’s Focus on Four is a Tipperary Bealtaine creative writing project culminating in ‘Bridging the Distance,’ which will showcase the poetry and prose of four Tipperary writers: Mary Caulfield, Ann Dempsey, Richard Cahill and Mary O’ Gorman. These writers address a diversity of subjects and will read from ‘Bridging the Distance’ at the following venues: including Marian Court Sheltered Housing, Morton Street, Clonmel at 10.30 on May 11th (Residents only), Clonmel Library May 11th at 3.00pm (Open to all), Cahir Library May 14th at 11.00am (Open to all) Ballingeary ICA Guild, Cahir May 14th 2.30pm (Members only)

Festival in a Van are delighted to provide three days of live entertainment for older people and their families between the 10th – 12th May at Daycare centres, Nursing homes & Active Retirement groups throughout the county. A public performance will take place at Thurles Town Park on Thursday 12th May at 5pm featuring musicians Darragh Carey Kennedy & Cliona Halley.

From the 16- 20th May the Tosú Arís project will be on display at Carrick on Suir Library. This arts initiative aims to offer support to those in our community who were bereaved from 2019 onwards, specifically those who came through the pandemic having suffered the loss of their life partner. Initiated by the Tudor Artisan Hub, in partnership with Writing Changes Lives, Tosú Arís draws on the healing and transformative power of the arts, both visual and in words.

The Eco Showboat expedition is a four month arts voyage from Limerick to Enniskillen on the Mayfly, the flagship of the Eco Showboat project, and the first solar electric boat to make this journey. The project is the brain child of artists Anne Cleary and Denis Connolly, aka School of Looking.

From 2.30 – 6.30pm on Wednesday the 18th May, Eco Showboat will dock at Dromineer Harbour where you can enjoy Poetry in the Pavillon with renowned poets Eleanor Hooker and Emily Cullen. Meet Ailbhe Gerrard, a passionate organic farmer with a heart for bees and also co-tutor on IFOAM – Organics International Regenerative Agriculture course. Take in a Slow Looking Workshop with Anne Cleary and Denis Connolly who believe looking closely at things for the purposes of observation and accurate documentation affords a deeper learning experience by fixing attention. You can also view River Movie - the first expedition of the Mayfly - a series of encounters with artists, activists and scientists as we travel upriver from Limerick to Enniskillen, discovering the beauty of the Shannon and the Erne waterways. You can book this event at https://www.tipperarycoco.ie/tipperary-bealtaine-festival-2022.

At Carrick on Suir Library on the 11th May (7pm-8pm) Nenagh Library on the 17th May (6.45pm – 8pm) and Clonmel Library on the 18th May (7pm -8pm) you can attend “Fr. Barry & The Workhouse’ a play written and directed by Paul Maher and performed by Liam O Maoldhomnaigh and Bob Russell.



At Cashel Library on Thursday 12th May you can play dress up with Historic Costume designer Tara Nelson then on Friday 13th May at Cashel Library catch ‘The Wood of O’ in concert from 7pm – 8pm.



Take a Dance Class at Thurles Library on the 12th May (2pm -3pm) with dance instructor Bridget Harte or on Monday 16th May (11am) join the ‘Willow Woman’ Helena Golden for a workshop where you will weave your very own vase.



Pick up a Tipperary Bealtaine brochure at any library throughout Tipperary and keep an eye on our social media and website. The full programme of events is also available online from https://www.tipperarycoco.ie/tipperary-bealtaine-festival-2022

For further information contact artsoffice@tipperarycoco.ie or libraries@tipperarycoco.ie