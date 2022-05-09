Tipperary TD welcomes Department's 'willingness' to give barracks to county council

In a parliamentary response the Minister for Defence Simon Coveney, has confirmed to Tipperary Labour TD Alan Kelly his willingness to transfer Nenagh military barracks to Tipperary County Council.

"Minister Coveney has confirmed to me that the Department of Defence are in the process of registering the property with the Land Registry and once this is done they will put it up for sale," said Deputy Kelly.

He said that Minister Coveney had also confirmed that they would be willing to consider transferring the site to Tipperary County Council, but on a previous occasion this had been refused by the council.

"I believe that this should be reconsidered as this is a prime site in the centre of Nenagh. The barracks are in a terrible dilapidated state and close to falling down which is very disappointing given the immense history of the site and it’s close affection to so many from the area," said Deputy Kelly.

He said that a decision needed to be made regarding the site.

"It cannot be left the way it is, and at least if it were in the possession of the council then a decision could be made on its future. If it’s left with the Department of Defence they will just sell it and the new owners will almost certainly fully clear the site for development," he said.

Deputy Kelly said that he believed it would be better to secure the site for the future by having it in the ownership of the Council. Then the democratically elected council could then make a decision on its future, whether that is to build some badly needed houses on the site; transfer some land to Nenagh CBS, restore the building for community use, restore it partly and use it as business hub or a combination of all of these.

"The worst option would be to let it continue the way it is or let it be sold. I’m glad the Minister has confirmed to me his Department’s willingness to transfer it to Tipperary County Council and I believe that should happen sooner rather than later," said Deputy Kelly.