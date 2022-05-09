TRAGIC: Prominent Nenagh man passes away suddenly while out for a walk

The town of Nenagh and the local rugby club Nenagh Ormond were in shock yesterday after the news that Club President Keith Hayes passed away suddenly while out for a walk in Ballinaclough on Sunday morning.
All in Nenagh Ormond RFC were heartbroken to learn of the sudden and tragic passing of our beloved Club President Keith Hayes on Sunday.— Nenagh Ormond (@nenaghormondrfc) May 9, 2022
Our thought and prayers are with Dee and the Hayes family at this sad time. Rest in peace Keith.
Funeral arrangements will follow pic.twitter.com/j9P4QgTqOA
Hayes, aged in his early 50's, who had been heavily involved in Nenagh Ormond over the years in various roles, had been input as the Club President last summer, and was a prominent professional in Nenagh town where he ran his own financial advisory business.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.