Tipperary senior ladies bow out of Munster

TG4 Munster Ladies Football Senior Semi-Final

KERRY 2-12 TIPPERARY 0-8

Tipperary bowed out of the TG4 Munster Senior Championship on Saturday afternoon last at Páirc Uí Rinn when going under by 10 points to a powerful Kerry side who advance to a provincial decider with Cork or Waterford.

The Kingdom were full value for their victory, which was built on a commanding first half display highlighted by two Erica McGlynn goals.

Kerry enjoyed the brighter start with Niamh Ní Chonchúir and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (free) splitting the posts inside five minutes.

Niamh Carmody added to Tipperary’s woes with her side’s third score as Kerry dominated possession and territory for much of the opening exchanges.

Kerry underlined their quality with a superb goal after nine minutes. Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh set up McGlynn to palm the ball into the net following a flowing move.

An Emma Morrissey free got Tipp on the scoreboard but their opponents’ response was swift. with Niamh Ní Chonchúir pointing making it 1-4 to 0-1.

Starved of possession and forced on the back foot, Tipp’s massed defence kept Kerry at bay for a time.

The remainder of the first half saw Kerry’s full-forward McGlynn steal in to score a second goal and Emma Morrissey’s frees keep Tipp within touching distance. Yet, Kerry’s 2-7 to 0-4 interval lead was well deserved.

Anna Rose Kennedy and Danielle O’Leary exchanged points shortly after the restart as Tipp enjoyed one of their best spells.

Peter Creedon’s team only had an Emma Morrissey free to show for their efforts, however, and a comfortable Kerry led 2-8 to 0-6 with 15 minutes remaining.

The eventual winners added four scores in reply - McGlynn, Ní Chonchúir, Danielle O’Leary and Lorraine Scanlon all finding their range.

In the final analysise Tipp could have little argument with the outcome as Lidl National League Division 2 champions Kerry marched on.

Scorers for Kerry: E McGlynn (2-2), N Ní Chonchúir (0-4), D O’Leary (0-2), L Ní Mhuircheartaigh (0-1free), N Carmody, P McCarthy, L Scanlon (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tipperary: E Morrissey (0-6, 0-5 frees), E Cronin (0-1), A R Kennedy (0-1).

KERRY: C Butler; C O’Brien, K Cronin, E Lynch; A O’Connell, E Costello, C Murphy; C Lynch, A Galvin (captain); P McCarthy, N Carmody, L Scanlon; N Ní Chonchúir, E McGlynn, L Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

Subs: D O’Leary for P McCarthy (19, inj), C Evans for C O’Brien (45), A Dillane for N Carmody (46), K Brosnan for E McGlynn (53).

TIPPERARY: L Fitzpatrick; L Morrissey, M Curley (captain), E Kelly; C Davey, N Martin, N Towey; A R Kennedy, L Spillane; S English, M Creedon, E Cronin; C O’Dwyer, E Morrissey, M Murphy.

Subs: C Hennessey for S English (ht), E Moore for C Davey (40), N Mackey for M Creedon (40).

Referee: P Smith (Waterford).