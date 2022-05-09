Tipperary deaths and funeral details, May 9

MARGARET O'MEARA (née MURPHY)

Ballintotty, Nenagh, Tipperary / Cloughjordan, Tipperary

Late of Templemore Road, Cloughjordan. Peacefully at her daughter Regina's home in Dromineer. Predeceased by her beloved husband Paddy, brothers Paddy & Billy and sister Mary. Will be sadly missed by her loving family Denis, Michael, Declan & Regina, grandchildren Michelle, Shanen, Cormac, Cathal, Amy, Colin & Declan, brothers Mick & Sean, son in law Seamus, daughters in law Bernie, Moira & Melissa, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Margaret Rest In Peace

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Wednesday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Her remains will arrive at Ballinree Church on Thursday for Requiem mass at 11 o'c. Those who cannot attend may view the livestream on ://www.facebook.com/JJ-Ryan-Funeral-Undertakers-101669998946629. Burial afterwards in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to http://www.milfordcarecentre.ie/donate.now/

Cornelius (Connie) Morrissey

Fortedward House, Ballinahow, Ballycahill, Thurles, Tipperary

In the loving care of the staff of University Hospital Waterford after an illness bravely borne. Predeceased by his sister Joan (Rynn). Beloved husband of Moira (Kennelly) and dearly loved father of Jane, Pamela, Edward, Claire and Conor. Sadly missed by his family, his 12 grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers Eddie (Newbridge), Tom (Dongourney) and Jimmy (Thurles), sister Mary (Galway), brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at O'Dwyers Funeral Home, Upperchurch on Wednesday evening from 5pm with removal at 8pm to the St. Cataldus Church Ballycahill. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11:30am followed by burial in Ballycahill Cemetery. Connie's funeral mass can be viewed on the https://www.churchservices.tv/ballycahill.

Kathleen McGrath (née Moloney)

Gurteen, Mullinahone, Tipperary

McGrath (née Moloney), Gurteen, Mullinahone, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, 8th May 2022, peacefully at her daughters residence. Predeceased by her loving husband Michael, son Michael and grandson Michael.

Kathleen, deeply regretted by her loving sons Pat, Declan and Des, daughters Janet and Caroline, Carolines partner Nicholas, daughters in law Allie, Margo and Kathryn, nephew, nieces, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing in Bretts Funeral Home, Mullinahone on Tuesday, 10th May, from 5pm with removal at 7.15pm to St. Michaels Church, Mullinahone.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 11th May, at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Michael's Cemetery, Killaghy, Mullinahone.

For those wishing to view and participate in the funeral service via online stream please use the following link: https://www.irishlivestream.com/11052022km

Mary McGinn (née Carroll)

Cathaganstown, Killenaule, Tipperary, E41 D681 / Firhouse, Dublin

McGINN (nee Carroll) Mary, Teach Toibín, Cathaganstown, Killenaule, Co. Tipperary, formerly of Firhouse/Walkinstown Co. Dublin. 9th May 2022. Peacefully at University Hospital Waterford after a short illness with her loving family at her side. Deeply regretted by her beloved husband John. Beloved mother to Pádhraic, Donnchadh, MacDarragh and Coriosa. She will be forever loved and sadly missed by her husband of 56 years, sons, daughter, daughters-in-law Anne, Denise and Lyndsay, son-in-law Stephen, her nine grandchildren Ruaraidh, Marcus, Ruadhán, Luke, Saoirse, Aisling, Aideen, Caoimhe, Seán, her brothers Jim, Joe, Kevin and Tom, sisters-in-law, cherished nieces and nephews, extended family, her many wonderful friends and neighbours. Mary Carroll a beloved friend.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam

Reposing at her residence, E41 D681, this Wednesday evening from 3 pm to 7 pm. Arriving at St. Joseph the Worker Church, Moyglass on Thursday morning for Funeral Mass at 11.30 am.followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/moyglass. House private on Thursday morning please. The wearing of facemasks is advised. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

KEITH HAYES

Baylyview Ballinaclough & late of Ballintotty, Nenagh, Tipperary

Current President of Nenagh Ormond Rugby Club. Suddenly on May 8th 2022. Predeceased by his beloved father John (Jackie) & mother in law Bridie Lucey. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Deirdre and his sons Aaron & Adam. His dear mother Frances, Sisters Alice & Joy, brothers George, Norman, Mervyn, Brian, Robert & Roy. Aunts & uncles, Aaron's partner Megan, Brothers in law, sisters in law, father in law Denis, nieces, nephews, grandnephews Colin & Josh, Extended family relatives neighbours and friends. " Safe In The Arms Of Jesus" Reposing at his home in Baylyview Ballinaclough (E45 V300) this Wednesday from 4 o'c to 8 o'c. Funeral service at St.Mary's Church of Ireland Nenagh on Thursday at 2.30 o'c. Burial afterwards in Ballymackey Graveyard. those who cannot attend the service may view the livestream on https://www.facebook.com/JJ-Ryan-Funeral-Undertakers-101669998946629 Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Down Syndrome Ireland https://downsyndrome.ie/

May GIBLIN (née Sheehy)

Mount Merrion, Dublin / Tipperary

Mount Merrion, Dublin and formerly of Erry, Tipperary

May died peacefully on 9th of May 2022 at the Holy Family Residence. Wife of the late Sean, she will be deeply missed and remembered with much love and affection by her daughters Mary (Meg) and Catherine, sons Tom and Sean, sons-in-law John, Brian and Carlos, daughter-in-law Catherine, grandchildren Ben, Sarah, Julie, Lawrence, Hugh, Athos and Giovanna, sisters-in-law Nuala, Kay and Shirley, brothers-in-law Hugh and Tommy, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and very good neighbours. Predeceased by her brothers Sean, Maurice, Ed and sister Catherine (Kit).

Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass at 10am on Thursday (12th May) in the Church of St. Thésèse, Mount Merrion. Mass can be streamed live; click here. Cremation at 12noon in The Garden Chapel, Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross. Family flowers only please.

James (Jim) Chute

6 Collins Park, Thurles, Tipperary, E41 HN47

And formerly Knockroe, Thurles. Peacefully after a long illness, surrounded by his loving family. Under the wonderful care of the staff of St Vincent's Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by his wife Hannah, brother Tom, sister Nellie (Crowe), grandson Danny, daughter-in-law Lorraine. Jim will be sadly missed by his daughters Margaret and Annmarie, sons Freddie, Jimmy and Johnny, grandchildren Justin, Aidan, Lillian, Damien, Raymond, Ashling, Rebecca, Emer, Elaine, Darragh and Keelan, son-in-law Gerard, daughter-in-law Noreen, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law Margaret and Bridget, brother-in-law Sean, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his Residence (E41 HN47) on Wednesday 11th May, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Thursday, 12th May, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

Edmond (Ned) Cahill

The Square, Mullinahone, Tipperary

Cahill, The Square, Mullinahone, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, peacefully at his residence, 9th May 2022. Predeceased by his loving wife Nellie.

Edmond (Ned), deeply regretted by his loving daughters Marie, Rosie and Lorraine; sons T.J. and Noel, brother Michael, sisters: Rita and Lilly; brother in law Matt; sister in law Nellie, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren; sons in law: John, Richie and Martin; daughter in law Mary, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing in Bretts Funeral Home on Wednesday, 11th May, from 5pm with removal to St Michael's Church, Mullinahone at 7.15pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, 12th May 2022, at 11.30am in St. Michael's Church, Mullinahone followed by burial in the New Cemetery, Ballingarry.