Gardaí investigating suspected arson attack on house in Clonmel

Gardaí are investigating a suspected arson attack on a house in Clonmel early this morning (Wednesday, May 25).
The incident happened between 5am and 6am at Monvey in the Northfields area of Clonmel, located off the N24 near the Fethard Road Roundabout.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area to contact Clonmel Garda Station on (052) 6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.