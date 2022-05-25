Search

26 May 2022

Cruinniú na nÓg Events at Cloughjordan Circus Club

Includes workshop facilitated by circus artists Maria Corcoran, Paul Quate, Joanna Williams and clown Angelica Santander

Cruinniú na nÓg Events at Cloughjordan Circus Club

Cruinniú na nÓg Ambassadors and Cloughjordan Circus Club members, Millie & Anouk

Reporter:

Reporter

25 May 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

The Irish Street Arts, Circus and Spectacle Network presents Circus Explored!

On Cruinniú na nÓg, Saturday June 11, this special event will encourage every child in Ireland to learn to juggle.

Over five thousand free juggling balls have been distributed to every county in the country. It makes circus skills accessible to everyone, no matter their location, background or skill level. Every child in Ireland can join this project from their own home and learn to juggle in just a few weeks, all completely free of charge.

Director of ISACS Lucy Medlycott commented on their Cruinniú na nÓg events this year. “Circus is going through a huge renaissance right now, and we in ISACS are so thrilled to be able to play out part and take these small steps together with the Creative Ireland Programme to make circus skills accessible to every child in Ireland.”

Children of all ages can sign up to Circus Explored via ISACS.ie, pick up your set of juggling balls at your local library and feel free to share your video on social media using the hashtag #CircusExplored

Cloughjordan Circus Club is one of four ISACS members in Ireland taking part in Circus Explored, alongside Galway Community Circus, Cork Circus Factory and Dublin Circus Project. One the day, they will also present Pick and Mix! 

A family friendly performance by the young people from Cloughjordan Circus Club and a workshop facilitated by circus artists Maria Corcoran, Paul Quate, Joanna Williams and clown Angelica Santander.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media