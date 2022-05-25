Crosco Cup final in west Tipperary pits Cashel King Cormacs against Sean Treacys

The 2022 Bertie’s Bar Crosco Cup Final will be played this evening, Wednesday, May 25 at 7.15pm in Clonoulty. Finish on the day rules will apply.

Defending champions Cashel King Cormacs, who beat Arravale Rovers in the semi-final, will take on Sean Treacys, who got the better of Cappawhite in the other semi-final.

Cashel King Cormacs will be playing in their fourth final in a row. There was no competition in 2020.

Sean Treacys will be aiming for a first title since 1978 when they defeated Kickhams in the final. It will be their first final appearance since their 2013 final defeat to Arravale Rovers.

Sean Treacys have won the competition on three previous occasions, in 1973, 74 and 78.

Cashel King Cormacs have won the competition on 12 previous occasions, the first in 1949 when they defeated Cappawhite in the final.

It will only be the second meeting of the sides in the final. They last met in the final of the competition in 1976, when Cashel King Cormacs came out on top 2-19 to 2-7 in Golden.

The Crosco Cup is presented to the winners of the West Senior Hurling League. The competition was first run in 1936.

Above: Referee Fergal Horgan with captains Brian Carey (Sean Treacys, left) and Cappawhite’s Ciaran Ryan (P) before the start of the semi-final

Writing in the West Tipperary GAA History about the origins of the competition, JJ Kennedy stated

“An interesting tournament was organised in Tipperary in 1943 by Muintir Na Tir in aid of the Penny Dinners Charity.

"Fr Hayes CC, Tipperary applied to the adjourned convention for permission to hold the tournament, which would feature Kickhams, Cappawhite, Eire Og and Galtee Rovers.

"There was a cup presented by Mr Stephen Crosse, chemist, for the tournament and this trophy later became the Crosco Cup for the west division’s senior hurling league competition”.

Eire Og defeated Cappawhite by 7-7 to 2-4 to become the first winners of the Crosco Cup.