Search

26 May 2022

Tipperary TD pays tribute to the late Liam Simpson

Tipperary TD pays tribute to the late Liam Simpson

The late Liam Simpson with his friend Deputy Mattie McGrath

Reporter:

Reporter

25 May 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

There was a sense of profound sadness in the Cahir area last Thursday when it became known that Liam Simpson had passed away.
He was laid to rest on Sunday after funeral Mass at St Mary’s Church, Cahir.
Deputy Mattie McGrath  gave a graveside oration.
The Tipperary TD said he was honoured to give a graveside oration for his great friend and mentor.
“Liam passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in his 90th year last Thursday after living a full and varied life contributing to many different community organisations and helping many people through his work as a teacher and a tutor,” said Deputy McGrath.
“He was a family man, an entrepreneur and gave career advice to people across Cahir and beyond over the years.
“ He was an educator in so many ways and believed in the importance of a wholesome education and this was evident through his involvement in the south Tipperary VEC and many youth organisations like Foroige and Macra na Tuaithe,” he added.
Deputy McGrath said Liam Simpson had shrewd political wisdom and always offered valuable advice.
“On many occasions Liam asked that I would speak at his funeral and sadly Thursday was the day that he was laid to rest, 22 months after his beloved wife Nancy,” said Deputy McGrath.
May he Rest in Peace.

Clonmel Family Carers manager urges public to get behind Paws for a Cause fundraising drive

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media