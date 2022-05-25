Templemore's Michael tells the Minister and Garda Commissioner of his plans to meet Joe Biden

Templemore man Michael Ryan pictured with Commissioner Harris and Minister Helen McEntee
At the graduation of gardaí at the Garda College Templemore this week, Michael Ryan from Templemore had the pleasure to meet with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, Minister Helen McEntee Minister for Justice and Senator Garret Ahearneto discuss a campaign of Stuttering Awareness and Mental Wellbeing that he is co-founder of along with Jamie Googan and Michael O Shea.
They had a very productive meeting at which the campaign was discussed and also their continuing efforts to meet President Joe Biden who is a fellow stutterer.
Michael Ryan from Templemore, works with Centenary Templemore in the centre of town. He is a former Town Councillor and former Mayor of Templemore and has been an advocate of stuttering awareness for many years.
This meeting has been one of many in an effort to promote Stuttering Awareness and Mental Wellbeing.
