26 May 2022

Tipperary cyclist Patrick O'Loughlin leads the way in national junior road series

Leader's jersey will be defended in Mayo this weekend

Patrick O'Loughlin

Carrick-on-Suir cyclist Patrick O’Loughlin (left), wearing the National Road Series leader’s jersey, with Eoin O’Shea from Cycling Ireland

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

26 May 2022 8:33 AM

Email:

sport@nationalist.ie

18-year-old cyclist Patrick O’Loughlin from Panduit Carrick Wheelers has taken over the lead in the prestigious National Junior Road Series, following Rás na Mí in Dunshaughlin, County Meath on Sunday.

He went to the series round 3 race level on 70 points with Niall McLoughlin from Newport, Co Mayo, following two second place finishes in Carlow and Knockaderry, Co Limerick.
Last Sunday’s 92 kilometres race was a cat and mouse affair, with many riders trying to escape the bunch, but all the main favourites were together at the front with two kilometres to go.
A late escape attempt by local rider Adam Gilsenan, Limerick’s Sam Moloney and Quillan Donnelly from Celbridge saw them go clear by a handful of seconds. Patrick O’Loughlin used his powerful sprint to lead in the main field for fourth place.
He now leads the National Road Series on 95 points from Gilsenan on 80 and Donnelly on 75.
He will defend the leader’s jersey in Cong, Co Mayo this weekend.

