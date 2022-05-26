Search

26 May 2022

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, May 26

Rest in Peace

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Tipperary deaths

Reporter:

Reporter

26 May 2022 8:33 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Kathleen McMahon (née Carroll)
Castleview, Ardfinnan, Tipperary

Kathleen passed peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She will be very sadly missed by her husband Anthony, sons Danny and Jason, daughter Katie and their partners, grandchildren, brother, sisters, extended family and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Kathleen's funeral Mass will take place in the Church of the Holy Family Ardfinnan on Friday morning at 11am followed by private cremation. The Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan

Teresa Kennedy (née Bermingham)
19 Oliver Plunkett Tce., Clonmel, Tipperary

Teresa Kennedy (nee Bermingham) St. Oliver Plunkett Tec. Clonmel 24th May 2022 peacefully in the loving care of Corí-Óir, Our lady Hospital Cashel. Surrounded by her loving family. (Predeceased by her Sons Brian, Jimmy and David). Sadly missed by her loving husband Jimmy, daughters Brenda, Valerie and Anne, sons Gerard and francis, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Teresa Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Teresa’s funeral cortege will arrive at St. Peter & Paul's Church on Saturday at 12:50pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm which can view on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul followed by Burial in St Patrick Cemetery.

Peggy Henzey (née Cleary)
St Molleran's Carrick Beg, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary / Carrick-on-Suir, Waterford

Predeceased by her husband Jimmy. Deeply regretted by her loving nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and good neighbours.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral home Carrick on suir on Thursday the 26th May from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Arriving at St Molleran's Church, Carrick Beg, on Friday, the 27th May for requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.

Nellie Gleeson
Ballynonty, Thurles, Tipperary, E41 R984

Nellie Gleeson, Ballynonty, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. 24th May 2022. Suddenly. Predeceased by her brother Michael and sister Joan. Very deeply regretted by her loving daughter Anne, grandchildren Pj, Helen & Paul their partners Maryann & James, great-grandchild Ciarán, brothers Sean, Willie, Pat, sisters Mary & Peggy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence (E41 R984) this Friday evening from 4 o'c to 8 o'c. Arriving at St's Patrick & Oliver Church Glengoole on Saturday morning for Funeral Mass at 11.30 o'c, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

House private on Saturday morning please.


 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media