Tipperary deaths and funeral details, May 26

Kathleen McMahon (née Carroll)

Castleview, Ardfinnan, Tipperary

Kathleen passed peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She will be very sadly missed by her husband Anthony, sons Danny and Jason, daughter Katie and their partners, grandchildren, brother, sisters, extended family and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Kathleen's funeral Mass will take place in the Church of the Holy Family Ardfinnan on Friday morning at 11am followed by private cremation. The Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan

Teresa Kennedy (née Bermingham)

19 Oliver Plunkett Tce., Clonmel, Tipperary

Teresa Kennedy (nee Bermingham) St. Oliver Plunkett Tec. Clonmel 24th May 2022 peacefully in the loving care of Corí-Óir, Our lady Hospital Cashel. Surrounded by her loving family. (Predeceased by her Sons Brian, Jimmy and David). Sadly missed by her loving husband Jimmy, daughters Brenda, Valerie and Anne, sons Gerard and francis, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Teresa Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Teresa’s funeral cortege will arrive at St. Peter & Paul's Church on Saturday at 12:50pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm which can view on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul followed by Burial in St Patrick Cemetery.

Peggy Henzey (née Cleary)

St Molleran's Carrick Beg, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary / Carrick-on-Suir, Waterford

Predeceased by her husband Jimmy. Deeply regretted by her loving nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and good neighbours.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral home Carrick on suir on Thursday the 26th May from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Arriving at St Molleran's Church, Carrick Beg, on Friday, the 27th May for requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.

Nellie Gleeson

Ballynonty, Thurles, Tipperary, E41 R984

Nellie Gleeson, Ballynonty, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. 24th May 2022. Suddenly. Predeceased by her brother Michael and sister Joan. Very deeply regretted by her loving daughter Anne, grandchildren Pj, Helen & Paul their partners Maryann & James, great-grandchild Ciarán, brothers Sean, Willie, Pat, sisters Mary & Peggy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence (E41 R984) this Friday evening from 4 o'c to 8 o'c. Arriving at St's Patrick & Oliver Church Glengoole on Saturday morning for Funeral Mass at 11.30 o'c, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

House private on Saturday morning please.



