Powerful case made for family carers in Tipperary

Access to services and provision of support for the most vulnerable in society are the objectives of the Family Carers’ network in Clonmel.

The desire and determination among Clonmel and south Tipperary carers to bring about progress on those issues was clearly evident to Minister for Justice Helen McEntee last Thursday when she visited Clonmel.

Minister McEntee officially opened the new offices of Family Carers Ireland in Clonmel at the Place4U centre on Gladstone Street.



While carrying out that ceremony Minister McEntee was informed of the frustration, sense of isolation and the despair of family carers who are engaged in a constant battle to access services and support.



Minister McEntee could not have listened to two more powerful advocates for carers as eleven-year-old Cara Darmody and Sandra Gibbons.

Cara and Sandra spoke passionately and bravely on behalf of carers outlining their own personal carer experience and their struggle to improve the services available for all.



“Caring for somebody is the most important thing you can do,” said Cara.

She is doing a fundraiser for Scoil Chormaic in Cashel and Ardfinnan National School. “She is sitting the Junior Cycle Maths exam on June 10 to raise money for autism services in the two schools and is meeting Tanaiste Leo Varadkar today (Wednesday, May 25) to seek improvements in autistic services.



Sandra Gibbons, who cares for 16-year-old Daniel who is autistic and has Down Syndrome, stressed that more support was needed from Government in many areas.

She told Minister McEntee that the most vulnerable significantly regressed because various crucial therapies were not available and because services and support were so infrequent.

“In many cases it is the children with the highest needs that are being excluded,” she told Minister McEntee.

Councillor Richie Molloy, Manager of the Clonmel Family Carers Centre, said many areas needed to be addressed by the Government.



“There are serious issues with the Respite Grant. The €1,850 is being used by most families to pay for heating oil, bills or essential therapies. It is a myth that the money is being used to go on holidays,” he said.

He also emphasised that carers are the only profession that does not statutorily receive annual leave or respite, and he called for this to change.

Finally, Cllr Molloy emphasised that Carers’ Allowance should not be means tested as there was no provision for the immense costs imposed on caring households.

Minister McEntee said she hoped the opening of the new office represented a continuation of the wonderful work being done on behalf of carers over the last 22 years.

Family Carers was a wonderful organisation, said Minister McEntee and she pledged her continued support for the organisation.