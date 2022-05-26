Irish Water is working to restore water supply to customers in Ballinure area of county Tipperary

Irish Water is working with Tipperary County Council to restore water as quickly as possible to all impacted customers following a burst to a water main in Ballinure yesterday (Wednesday, May 26)

Repair crews attended and repaired the burst water man yesterday evening. However the supply was not restored to all customers and it is now believed there is a second burst on the network. Repair crews are currently investigating and hope to have the issue resolved by the end of today.

An alternative supply is being made available in Ballinure village and Laffansbridge, Killenaule.

Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tanker and to boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure.

Colin Cunningham, Irish Water, commented: “Hopefully our repair crews can locate this issue on the network as soon as possible so we can restore water supply to customers in Ballinure. We understand the inconvenience bursts can have on customers and we appreciate your patience as we work to return normal water supply as quickly as possible. An alternative water supply is being made available in Ballinure Village and Laffansbridge, Killenaule, Co. Tipperary”.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

Irish Water understands the inconvenience when bursts occur and thanks customers for their patience while we work to restore normal supply to all impacted customers. The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website.

