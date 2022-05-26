Semple Stadium Munster Final tickets sellout in just 11 minutes

The allocation of 11,000 terrace tickets for the Munster senior hurling final between Limerick and Clare which went on sale at 10am this morning via participating Centra and Supervalu outlets in addition to Ticketmaster, have sold out in just eleven minutes.

This eagerly awaited re-match of the two hurling kingpins will come following a draw between the sides in a tense and tough Cusack Park, Ennis a few weeks ago. And, John Kiely and Brian Lohan's men will lock horns again in FBD Semple Stadium on the Bank Holiday weekend with Thurles expected to be packed to capacity with visitors.

All remaining tickets are with the participating county boards and season ticket holders will of course get their allocation also.

It is not expected that any tickets will be returned from the County Boards and in that event, the Munster Hurling Final will be a sell-out event on Sunday week June 5th.

Thurles is well used to coping with sellout attendances and this is likely to be the first time that the stadium will be at capacity for more than five years.