Irish Water are working to resolve a reservoir interruption in the Commons area

Irish Water are working to resolve a reservoir interruption in Ballingarry
Irish Water is working to resolve a reservoir interruption in the Commons area today.
Customers in The Commons, Ballingarry and the surrounding areas may experience supply disruptions.
Irish water expects repairs to be complete by 6:30pm today, May 26.
They advise customers to wait for two to three hours after repairs are complete for full services to resume.
