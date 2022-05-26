Search

26 May 2022

Little Blue Heroes

Clonmel civic honour for the bravest of the brave

Mayor of Clonmel Cllr Michael Murphy with five Little Blue Heroes at Clonmel Town Hall

Honorary gardaí Joey Moss, Hayden Smith Kirwan, Shane Hearn, Grayson Reid and Holly Carroll have been accorded a Mayoral Reception at Clonmel Town Hall.
Mayor of Clonmel Cllr Michael Murphy gave the civic honour to five inspirational young people.
The Little Blue Heroes and their families were welcomed to Clonmel Town Hall by the Mayor of Clonmel who made his guests feel very special on the day.


Little Blue Heroes Foundation is a not-for-profit charity operated entirely by volunteers made up of garda members/staff, retired garda members, their families and friends.
It aims to help families in need from local communities in Ireland who have children undergoing long-term medical treatment for serious illness.


The name Little Blue Heroes came about when it was realised that the vast amount of the children supported have a strong fascination with police uniform, equipment, vehicles and garda units.


This has even led some of the children to make a wish to become an honorary garda and become part of the garda family.
The foundation itself provides financial aid to support the Little Blue Heroes subject to available funding, grants the wish of the children we supported to become honorary gardaí and provide garda-themed distraction toys and children’s events.
Where possible and subject to availability short breaks for Little Blue Hero families who would not normally get a chance to take a family holiday are arranged.


This includes every year bringing four families to the Aran Islands with thanks to supporters at IPA Galway, Aran Islands Ferries & Aran Islands Hotel. This group of five that were at Town Hall are the bravest of the brave and a credit to their families and community and now their extended garda family.
If more people could be more like Honorary Garda Joey Moss, Honorary Garda Holly Carroll, Honorary Garda Shane Hearn, Honorary Garda Hayden Smith Kirwan and the youngest Honorary Garda Grayson Reid, the world would be a much better place.


Cllr Murphy pulled out all the stops on the day with personalised cakes and buns and mayoral scrolls for each of them.
There wasn’t a dry eye in the house at one stage.

