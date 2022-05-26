Housing Minister Daire O'Brien visits Stanwix Home in Thurles

Thurles TD Jackie Cahill hosted the Fianna Fáil Minister for Housing, Darragh O’Brien in Thurles today.

The Minister met with members of the Thurles Lions Club at the Stanwix Home development before viewing the final works at the Mill Road social housing development.

Speaking on this today, Tipperary’s Government TD, Jackie Cahill said: “Housing is the number one priority for this Government. We agreed to enter this Government just short of two years ago to tackle this issue head on and get back to doing what Fianna Fáil has historically done best - building homes for the people.

Above: Tipperary FF TD, Jackie Cahill

“I am delighted to be hosting the Housing Minister, Darragh O’Brien in my hometown today to view ongoing construction works. Both the Stanwix Home and the Mill Road developments will provide housing for those in need in the town.

“We are very pleased with the meeting we had today with members of the Thurles Lions Club and the plans we have going forward to engage further on the provision of housing in Thurles.

“Minister O’Brien is overseeing the most ambitious and comprehensive home building project in the history of the state in Housing for All. It is investing €4billion annually into the provision of social and affordable housing and has its funding ring-fenced for years to come to reach our targets.

Deputy Cahill concluded saying: “Minister O’Brien and I are engaging with a number of stakeholders and Tipperary County Council management today in relation to his portfolio. I am grateful for the Minister’s time today and that he is taking on board the housing needs of the people of Tipperary.”