Call to install a railing at the Plaza in Cashel for pedestrians

Cashel Plaza on the Main Street
A Tipperary County Councillor called for railings to be installed at The Plaza in Cashel, at this month's Cashel/Tipperary/Cahir Municipal District.
Cllr Tony Black forwarded a Notice of Motion: "That this Council will investigate installing railings or something similar at the Plaza in Cashel from a safety perspective. The Plaza is a fantastic amenity for Cashel town and its residents and is often used by large numbers of people.
"However, its proximity to the road is a safety concern especially when there are children present on the Plaza," added Cllr Black.
Management responded: "At present the different colour pavements, trees and bollards provide definition between the road and the Plaza area. The suggestion of a railing or similiar should be considered as part of the proposed designs being prepared for Cashel Town Centre."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.