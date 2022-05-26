Search

26 May 2022

Coláiste Mhuire racing team awarded innovation prize at F1 in Schools all-Ireland finals

Pictured in the photo from left to right with their well-deserved awards are Amy Ryan, Róisín Ryan, Katie McCarthy, Ms Anita Pollard, Darragh O’Grady, Bill Ahearne & Nathan Killane

26 May 2022 6:33 PM

Coláiste Mhuire is hugely proud of our CMCO Racing team after their incredible achievements at the F1 in Schools Ireland All-Ireland finals in Galway, where they were placed second in their verbal presentation, came joint third in the knockout round of racing and won the innovation award.

Congratulations also to their mentor Ms Pollard on winning the STEM educator of excellence award.

News

