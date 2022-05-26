Cappawhite win the west Tipperary junior B hurling league title

By Francis Coughlan at Clonoulty

Maria Marron Palmers Hill Stud West Junior B Hurling League Final



Cappawhite 4-22(34)

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 2-16(22)

Cappawhite claimed a second ever Maria Marron Palmers Hill Stud West Junior B Hurling league title and first since 2016 on Monday night last when defeating Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in Clonoulty. The earlier showers dispersed as the sun shone through on an excellent surface in Clonoulty.

In what was a repeat of the 2019 decider, won by the Kickhams men, a devastating opening thirty minutes from Cappawhite saw them amass a tally of 2-15 (2-11 from play) helped ensure a reversal of that result and end a run of three final losses in row in the competition for the eventual champions.

The victorious Cappawhite panel

Cappawhite dominated proceedings in that first half as they dictated terms all over the field limiting Kickhams time and space and to a first half tally of eight points of which five were from placed balls. On the other hand the Cappawhite defence was well on top with Ross Dunne and James Quinlan dominating midfield and their forwards were attacking with menace. Dara McCarthy, Gearoid Lennon along with Mikey and Sam Carmody were a constant threat finishing with 4-10 from play between them. In the first half Kickhams were force to bring numbers back the field to try and curb the Cappawhite influence on the game but to little effect.

When Dara McCarthy pointed Cappawhite ahead from a placed ball in the opening minute they would never be led. The same player doubled his tally again from a placed ball a minute later. Patrick Ryan got Kickhams off the mark with one of only three points from play in the first half. Cappawhite though piled the pressure on with huge accuracy in front of the posts they made it count on the scoreboard. Mikey and Sam Carmody along with Dara Duggan all pointed to see Cappawhite ahead 0-6 to 0-1 by the eight minute. Dara McCarthy along with the Carmody’s added further points while Dara Duggan was getting through a lot of work.

Action from the game

At the beginning of the second quarter Patrick Ryan added Kickhams third point but Cappawhite responded with two killer blows within a minute. First Gearoid Lennon opened his account with the games first green flag and then Dara McCarthy powered through for goal number two. The game was now going well away from Kickhams. Conor Horgan was on target from placed balls but Kickhams struggled to make any in roads in the Cappawhite defence. James Quinlan was getting onto a lot of possession and he finished the half with two points. Cappawhite leading 2-15 to 0-8 at half time.

Cappawhite didn’t take the foot off the throttle when the sides resumed with Sam and Michael Carmody, Dara McCarthy, Gearoid Lennon and James Quinlan pointing. Kickhams to their credit refused to give in. Brendan Ryan on as a substitute collected possession from a free that dropped short to find the net.

They added further points from Orrin Jones who was now on free taking duty, Conor Horgan and Patrick Ryan but were gain hit with another sucker punch when Sam Carmody raised a third Cappawhite green flag. Kickhams responded with points and an Orrin Jones goal from a twenty one yard free only for Dara McCarthy to respond with his second and Cappawhite’s fourth goal. Cappawhite running out winners on a final score of 4-22 to 2-16.