Can you spot it? Not all is as it seems with this €45 gold leaf fried egg
A man has caught a lot of people out on Twitter with his picture of a fried egg adorned with gold leaf.
James Kelleher posted this image suggesting this gold leaf egg was on sale for €45 in a Dublin restaurant. Twitter was repulsed but not all was as it seemed.
Dublin restaurant update: you can now get an “egg fit for a king” with edible gold leaf for €45. We’re back! pic.twitter.com/lQUaKCmZlz— James Kelleher (@etienneshrdlu) May 26, 2022
He followed up with another picture, this time of Millionaire's Coddle:
The same restaurant serves ‘Millionaire’s Coddle’ (again with gold leaf) for a bargain €83 pic.twitter.com/1NIJMQ85BE— James Kelleher (@etienneshrdlu) May 26, 2022
"Good grief" was just one of the responses as people rushed to ask where this restaurant was in the capital.
Then James returned to the thread to inform people he had created the expensive delicacies using artificial intelligence.
I casually posted this complete fabrication and now I’m in trouble with food critic twitter— James Kelleher (@etienneshrdlu) May 26, 2022
The reactions to the hi-tech practical joke were equally hilarious:
I stopped short of googling. You'll be putting ideas in their heads. #thegoosethatlaidthegoldenegg— MissusVee (@MissusVee) May 26, 2022
May 26, 2022
Still holding out for Scrambled Gold Eggs pic.twitter.com/5wtA2EeibD— ArcticFox (@Arctic81Fox) May 26, 2022
