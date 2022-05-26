Search

26 May 2022

Insurance costs ‘are killing festivals’ across Tipperary, says Councillor

If €1,500 is raised to stage a festival, “it’s gone on insurance straight away" - Cashel/Tipperary/Cahir Municipal District

Insurance costs ‘are killing festivals’ across Tipperary, says Councillor

Events such as Thurles' St Patrick's Day Parade, above, are struggling financially due to rising insurance costs

Reporter:

Reporter

26 May 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

The spiralling cost of insurance “is killing festivals,” said Councillor Andy Moloney at this month's Cashel/Tipperary/Cahir Municipal District meeting.


If €1,500 is raised to stage a festival, “it’s gone on insurance straight away.”


“Maybe we need to write to Ministers, because this can’t keep going on. We’re giving out grants here and it’s just swallowed up. We can’t keep giving out money to insurance companies. Our hands are so tied. There won’t be any community events in the country, the way we are going.” Now is the time to address insurance, before next year’s grants are handed out, added Cllr Moloney.


Cathaoirleach Mary Hanna Hourigan said “everybody is talking about it. It’s a national issue.” If Tipperary County Council hadn’t granted money for Christmas and St Patrick’s Day events, they couldn’t have gone ahead due to spiralling insurance costs, added Cllr Hourigan.


Insurance reform is the responsibility of Minister Sean Fleming, said Cllr Mairín McGrath. A cabinet subcommittee has been set up to address reform. “It’s small businesses and voluntary and community groups who are the biggest losers when it comes to insurance, because it ruins the good spirit and volunteerism which Irish people tend to have. A letter to each TD would be beneficial as well.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media