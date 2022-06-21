Search

23 Jun 2022

Results after busy weekend of Tipperary GAA action

Sliotars over the fence prompt objections to Mountrath GAA plans

Reporter:

Reporter

21 Jun 2022 4:33 PM

County Tipperary

Electric Ireland All Ireland Minor Hurling Championship Semi Final

Tipperary 3-24 Galway 3-20

FBD Insurance County Football League Division 1 Final

Clonmel Commercials 1-13 JK Brackens 2-8

FBD Insurance County Football League Division 2 Final

Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun 1-8 Golden Kilfeacle 1-7

FBD Insurance County Football League Division 3 Final

Killenaule 3-13 Fethard 0-11

Tickets go on sale for All-Ireland minor hurling decider

Irish Water have scheduled works in three areas of Tipperary today and during the week

Mid Tipperary

Jim & Anne Kennedy Junior B Football Championship

Upperchurch Drombane 1-13 JK Brackens 0-9

North Tipperary

Junior A Championship Semi Final

Roscrea 3-24 Kilruane MacDonaghs 0-14

Junior B Hurling Championship

Kiladangan 2-15 Moneygall 3-12

Nenagh Éire Óg 1-18 Borrisokane 2-14

Templederry Kenyons 5-12 Newport 1-14

South Tipperary

Senior Football Championship Final

Clonmel Commercials 2-12 Moyle Rovers 0-12

Intermediate Football Championship Semi Final

Clonmel Commercials 0-20 Father Sheehys 0-10

West Tipperary

Junior A Hurling Championship

Rockwell Rovers 4-16 Lattin Cullen 0-17

Clonoulty Rossmore 3-21 Cashel King Cormacs 2-8

Junior B Hurling Championship

Emly 1-13 Arravale Rovers 1-7

Clonoulty Rossmore 3-20 Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill 1-13

Lattin Cullen 2-15 Cashel King Cormacs 2-15

News

