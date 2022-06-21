Tipperary deaths and funeral arrangements: Tuesday June 21

The death has occurred of JAMES (JIMMY) TIERNEY Beechwood, Kilruane, Nenagh, Tipperary

Peacefully surrounded by his family & friends at the Galway Clinic. Predeceased by his beloved partner Margie Clarke, father John & mother Kitty, sister Mary and brother John. Will be sadly missed by his loving daughter Caroline, nieces Kathy & Laura and nephew Conor, grandchildren Tuathla, Clodagh, Holly & A.J., grandniece Kayleigh, son in law Adrian, sister in law Josephine. Will be fondly remembered by Geraldine, Kieran and the Duffy family and by Mary Clarke, extended family, relatives, neighbours and his many great and loyal friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh this Tuesday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Removal to St. Ruadhan's Church, Kilruane on Wednesday morning (22nd June) arriving for Massat 11 o'c followed by burial in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery. Livestream of his mass can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/ cloughjordanparish. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to http://www. milfordcarecentre.ie/donate. now/.

****************************************************************************************************

Mai O'Sullivan (Nee Meehan), Main Street, Newport and Portryan, Newport, Co. Tipperary.

20th June 2022 in her 99th year. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She is sadly missed by her devoted husband P.J, daughter Margaret, sons John, Gerard, and Seamus. Cherished grandchildren Aishling, Ciara, Orla, David, Lena, Ali and Ben. Her devoted daughters in law Dympna, Kathleen, and Claire, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, great grand nieces, great grand nephews, relatives, neighbours, carers and friends.

Reposing this Wednesday 22nd June, at Delany-Minihan Funeral Home, Newport from 6pm followed by removal to The Church of the Most Holy Redeemer Newport at 8.00pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday 23rd June at 11.30am burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on www.churchcamlive.ie/newportbirdhillandtoor/

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

Messages of sympathy or cards and letters of comfort can be sent to Delany-Minihan Undertakers, Cork Road, Newport, Co.Tipperary.

************************************************************************************************

The death has occurred of Margaret Theresa Kirby Kyle, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Predeceased by her brother Micháel. Sadly missed by her loving family, partner, Brian (Ellard), son Darren, parents Michael and Winifred Kirby, brother Morgan, sister Úna (Allen), mother in law Mary Ellard, brothers in law Michael (Allen) and Brendan Ellard, sister in law Lisa, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, grandnieces and many friends.

Mass for Margaret will take place in Newtown Connecticut on Friday, June 23rd 2022, at 4pm. Mass may be viewed on www.strosechurch.com. A month's mind mass will take place on Friday, July 8th 2022, at 7.30pm in St. Nicholas' Church, Solohead, Tipperary.

**************************************************************************************************

Neil (Niall) Keating of (Cormac Drive, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary).

Suddenly at The Park Village, Castletroy, Limerick on June 18th, 2022. Beloved son of Pauline and the Late Anthony. Dearly loved brother of Marian, Caroline, Denis, Louise, Susan, Judith, Barbara and Tony. Sadly missed by his brothers-in-law Richard Hunt, Michael Morgan, John Brett, sister-in-law Hazel Keating, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended Family and Cherished Friends in the Bawnmore Community.

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 K653), from 6pm to 8pm on Wednesday, 22nd June. Arriving at St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 11am on Thursday, 23rd June, for Requiem Mass, with Burial afterwards at Lisboney Cemetery, Dublin Road, Nenagh. Nieil’s Requiem Mass can be viewed here:. Donations if desired to: Brothers of Charity, Bawnmore.

**************************************************************************************************

The death has occurred of ELLEN (NELLIE) HOGAN (née O'MEARA) Killoran & late of Ballingear, Portroe, Tipperary

Peacefully, surrounded by her family, in the exceptional care of the staff at Ashlawn Nursing Home Nenagh. Predeceased by her beloved husband Paddy and her brother Michael. Will be sadly missed by her loving family Mary, Margaret, Helen, John, Denis & Trish. Her 18 grandchildren, daughters in law Fiona & Anne Marie, sons in law Paddy, Christy & Paul, sisters in law Nancy O'Meara & Maura Hogan, nieces & nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home Nenagh this Wednesday from 5 o'c concluding with the Rosary at 7 o'c. Her remains will arrive at St. Mary's Church Portroe on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 1.30 o'c. Livestream of the Mass can be viewed on http://www.youtube.com/c/portroeburgessyoughalparishes

Burial afterwards in the church grounds.

*************************************************************************************************

Alice Hennessy (nee Kearney), Silvermines and formerly of The Hand, Miltown Malbay, Co. Clare,

Died 19/06/22 peacefully surrounded by her loving family, husband Patrick, daughter Emma and sons Colm and Dara. Predeceased by her father Martin John. Deeply regretted by her loving family, her mother Bridget, mother-in-law Jacquie, sisters, sisters-in law, brothers, brothers-in-law, kind friends, relatives and neighbours.

Funeral arriving on Wednesday at 12.45pm to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines, for Funeral Mass at 1pm followed by burial in Kilmore Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations to http://www.milfordcarecentre.ie/donate.now/ House private please.

**************************************************************************************************

The death has occurred of Áine Daly (née O'Brien) Blackrock, Dublin / Clonmel, Tipperary

Peacefully at St Vincent’s University Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Gerry. Loving and much loved mother of Paul, Br Columba (Conor) and Grania. Áine will be forever loved and sadly missed by her family, brother Billy, late sister Maureen, son-in-law Stephen, her adored grandchildren Dan, Harry and Rachel, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home, 23 Carysfort Park on Wednesday 22nd June from 5pm – 7pm. Funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Booterstown, Co. Dublin on Thursday 23rd June at 10am followed by burial at Shanganagh cemetery Shankill.

**************************************************************************************************

May they all rest in peace.