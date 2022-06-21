Tipperary Cathaoirleach's welcome for the Palestinian Ambassador was held on June 14  

On June 14, the Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council, Councillor Marie Murphy and members of Tipperary-Cahir-Cashel Muncipal District welcomed Her Excellency Dr. Jilan Wahba Abdalmajid, Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Ireland to the Civic Offices in Tipperary Town.

At the reception the Cathaoirleach, Councillor Murphy, spoke of her wish for a sustained ceasefire and peace in Palestine.

She then formally proposed a motion that the Cathaoirleach and Elected Members of Tipperary Cahir Cashel Municipal District on behalf of the people of the District, accord a Civic Welcome for Her Excellency Dr. Jilan Wahba Abdalmajid, Ambassador of Palestine.

This motion was seconded by Councillor Roger Kennedy and supported by Councillors Crosse and Ryan (Shiner) and Deputy Martin Browne. The Ambassador was then presented with a scroll and a Tipperary crystal clock.

The Ambassador thanked the people of Tipperary for the warm welcome and spoke of strengthening ties with Tipperary and her wish for a new generation of Palestinians who wanted hope and peace. Dr. Jilan Wahba Abdalmajid gifted the Cathaoirleach a book by Dr. Yasser M Khaldi on Bethlehem, the birthplace of hope and also a hand-painted plate by Palestine artists.

Mr Joe MacGrath, Chief Executive of Tipperary County Council, was delighted that the Ambassador choose to visit Tipperary and extended her a warm welcome and hoped she enjoyed her visit to Tipperary.

Following her visit to the Council Civic Offices in Tipperary town the Palestinian Ambassador travelled with her husband Mr. Rami Abdullmagid to Bansha to plant a tree as well as meeting children from the local primary school before returning to Tipperary town to visit Knockanrawley Resource Centre and the Circle of Friends Cancer Support Centre.

They concluded their trip with a visit to the Glen of Aherlow and Christ the King statue.