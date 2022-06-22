Eimear Bradish's ‘Big Chop’ for Little Blue Heroes in Templemore

Eimear Bradish, 4, and her long locks before they are shorn
Four year old Eimear Bradish from Templemore is undertaking a charity haircut with two charities set to benefit from her initiative.
On Thursday July 7 she will have her golden locks cut and her hair will be donated to the Little Princess Trust, a charity that makes real hair wigs for children who have lost their hair as a result of cancer treatment or other illnesses.
Eimear's dad Mervyn works in the Garda College and her mam Tara is a Garda based in Abbeyleix.
They have seen the work the Little Blue Heroes Foundation does in helping children undergoing long-term medical treatment for serious illness.
The ‘Big Chop’ will take place in the Hair and Beauty Suite on Bradley's Row, where owner Catherine McBride will do the honours.
Anyone wishing to sponsor Eimear can do so by contacting her parents or online at www.idonate.ie/
eimearbradish.
All donations will be most welcome.
Well done Eimear and best of luck.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.