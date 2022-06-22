New Strategic Policy Committee chairpersons elected at Tipperary County Council

Tipperary County Council, Nenagh
Tipperary County Council has elected new chairs of the strategic policy committees (SPCs) at a recent sitting.
Fianna Fáil’s Imelda Goldsboro, Thurles MD is to chair the Economic Development and Enterprise Committee.
Fianna Fáil’s Kieran Bourke, Carrick-on Suir MD is to take over the housing committee.
Planning and Emergency Service is to be chaired by Fine Gael’s Michael Fitzgerald, Cashel-Tipperary.
Independent councillor Michael O’Meara, Nenagh MD will take on the infrastructure committee, which includes roads, transportation and water services.
Fianna Fáil’s Sean Ryan, Thurles MD will chair the environment and climate action committee.
Finally, Independent councillor Andy Moloney, Cashel-Tipperary will chair the community, culture and library services committee.
SPCs consist of councillors, business representatives, those in farming, environmental/conservation groups, trade unions and community and voluntary organisations.
Their role is to advise the council in development planning.
