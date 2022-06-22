Possible supply disruption in Thurles as Irish Water repair burst main

About town in Thurles
Irish Water is reporting a burst water main in Thurles today, June 22.
Works are expected to be complete by 3pm. Customers in the following areas of Thurles may be affected:
Irish Water advises customers to wait two to three hours after repair for normal supply to resume.
