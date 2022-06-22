Tipperary set to sizzle tomorrow with hottest day of the year so far predicted

Tipperary and the rest of the country is set to see the highest temperatures of the year so far as Met Éireann has forecasted that it could reach up to 24 degrees Celsius tomorrow.
Although today has started out dull, it is set brighten up later on with temperatures set to reach 22C.
However, from Friday onwards it’ll become cooler and more unsettled, with outbreaks of rain and heavy showers at times.
Friday will be a dull and wet day with outbreaks of showery rain spreading across the country with highest temperatures of 15 degrees to 19 degrees Celsius.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.